WILLIAMS, Donald E.



Donald "Chick" Williams died on August 16, 2021. He was born on January 11, 1931 in Augusta, GA (Richmond County) and was the beloved son of Sim and Ellen Williams, also preceding him in death was his sister, Elizabeth Hill. Don was a graduate of Richmond Academy, Augusta, GA, he served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force (1951-1955) during the Korean War. While in the service, Don served 38 months overseas including Germany and French Morocco. Upon his discharge in 1955, Don worked for the Augusta Newspapers. In 1964 Don moved to the Atlanta area and worked at the Atlanta Times and 27 years for the Journal-Constitution, in stereotype and engraving departments. In April 1955, Don married Martha Miller and they have been married for 66 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Diane Eubanks, 3 sons, Paul, Timothy and Matthew. 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Upon retiring from the Atlanta newspaper in December 1992, Don became an avid golfer and played most of his rounds at Mystery Valley, Lithonia, GA. He really enjoyed golf and being around people. Don decided to volunteer at Mystery Valley as a starter/marshal and worked there over 19 years. Don was a member of Steadfast Sunday School class at Grayson First Baptist Church over 23 years. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family will hold a private funeral service officiated by Pastor Tim Brogan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson First Baptist Church. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guestbook at www.stewartfh.com



