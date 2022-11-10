WILLIAMS, Constance



Constance "Connie" Williams passed peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 from complications of diabetes and CREST Syndrome. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2002 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery.



Connie was born June 13, 1954 in Columbia, South Carolina to William "Billy" Byrd Williams and Mary Alice (Huggins) (Williams) Perkerson of Lake City, South Carolina. Connie was a graduate of Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia and Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She was a brilliant fine artist, journalist, educator, and advocate.



Connie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Williams; and her brother, Byrd Williams. She is survived by her mother, Mary Perkerson; her daughter, Anna Williams; brother, Jim Williams (Carol Morris); sister, Cindy Williams Burstein (Alan Burstein), brother; Ashton Williams; and niece, Elizabeth Tingen Brown (Ben Brown, Violet, Bronson, Ricky and Barrett).



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to DDM Cecil B Day Home in memory of Constance "Connie" Williams, mother of Anna Williams.



