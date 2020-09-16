WILLIAMS, Cindy L. Age 61, of Maysville, passed September 15, 2020. Service September 19, 2 PM at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA
30529
Credit: File
WILLIAMS, Cindy L. Age 61, of Maysville, passed September 15, 2020. Service September 19, 2 PM at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA
30529