WILLIAMS, Brandon Wayne



Brandon Wayne Williams, 48, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and formerly from Tucker, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after a 6-week rare, tragic debilitation of Locked-in Syndrome. A full obituary is posted at Indiana Funeral Care in Indianapolis:



https://www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries/Brandon--Wayne-Williams?obId=20778707#/celebrationWall.



If trouble opening the link, go to



https://www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries and type in his name.



A service for Brandon will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at First Baptist Church, 5073 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Live Stream Link: https://boxcast.tv/view/celebration-of-life-for-brandon-williams-916997



In lieu of flowers, please send in Brandon's name donations to the National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD),



https://rarediseases.org/donate/; The American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/; or the American Stroke Association, https://www.stroke.org/.

