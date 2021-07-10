WILLIAMS, Bob Lloyd



Bob Lloyd Williams, Jr., age 67, passed away in Albany, New York in June of 2021. He was born at Fort Benning, Georgia in 1953. He was the son of Bob Lloyd and Ann Marie Williams, Sr. He is survived by his biological daughter Madeleine Rena McCoy (Robert C. Taylor), his biological grandson Ronan Ellery Taylor, his sisters Theresa Joyce Williams (William Bodley), Cheryl Diane Williams (Michael Cox), Patricia Ann Williams, his nephew Zach Bodley, his niece Jennifer Cox (Patrick Maritz) and his great nephew Silas Maritz.



We acknowledge his struggles in life and we rejoice that he has found peace and freedom at last. He will be remembered with love.

