WILLIAMS, Betty Ann



Celebration of Life services for Betty Ann Williams, 88, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Israel Missionary Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Drive, SE Atlanta, Georgia 30317, Reverend Dr. Christopher Campbell, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by three sons, Mr. and Mrs. Rayfield (Cynthia) Williams, III, Mr. and Mrs. Marcus (Wanda) Williams, and Mr. Spencer Williams; six grandchildren, Mario, London, Derek, Chyna, Quentin, and Sydney; three great-grandchildren, Mikiah, Camden, and Ella; two sisters, Catherine Williams and Glendene Price; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:15 AM.





