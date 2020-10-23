Williams, Betty

WILLIAMS (HUNTER-SMITH), Betty Jean



Betty Jean Hunter-Smith Williams was born May 8, 1943 in Macon, Georgia to the parents of the late Helen Mathis and Roosevelt Hunter. Betty gained her wings September 29, 2020. Final tribute will be made October 3, 2020 by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale Chapel.



Betty attended Ballard Hudson Sr. High School where she was a majorette. Before graduating, she married and had her first born. Betty then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she raised her family and continued her education. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and later went on to receive an associate's degree in business administration.



She devoted 30 years to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a supervisor of the news printing department and 10 years as a top property manager specialist for Pierce Plaza Enterprise. She was also a private duty nurse for several years.



Betty grew up in the Baptist church. Later in life she took an interest in Buddhism after her son Gregory Smith passed away. However, she never gave up her Baptist roots. Betty was graceful, classy, full of advice and always had a smile. Always loving and devoted to her children and grandchildren. She loved being with her sisters, family and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her son Gregory. Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters: Sylvia Marshall and Rose Hunter; her children: Melvin "Lacondra" Smith Jr., Earl Smith, and Dr. Pamela Y. Smith; her grandchildren: Shalisha Hughey, Grant Reynolds, Tamera Smith, Tiffane Smith, Amanda Smith and Marco Smith; great-grandchildren: Lor'Rana Wingfield, Malachi Phillips and Taj Kemp Reynolds; her uncle and aunt Carl "Mary" Mathis, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



She will forever be in our hearts.

