WILLIAMS, Sr., Master Sgt. (Retd.) Bennie James



Age 82, of Lithonia, GA, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Moreland Ave. Church of Christ in Atlanta. Simpson & Daughters Mortuary.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Simpson & Daughters Mortuary

6787 James D. Simpson Ave

Douglasville, GA

30134