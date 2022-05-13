Williams, Arthur

WILLIAMS, Jr., Arthur Joseph "Art"



Arthur "Art" Joseph Williams, Jr., 81 of Bremen, GA, passed away on May 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1941, son of the late Arthur J. Williams, Sr. and Mildred Bonella Montgomery.



Survivors include his wife, Donnajo Coggeshall Williams; daughters, Alisha Williams, Rachel and Crosby Smith, and Katie and Daniel Gore; granddaughters, McCrea, Eva, Addi, Olivia, Isabella, Sophia, Simone Smith; grandsons, Jerry, Jonah, Jackson Gore; step-grandsons, Nick, Dylan, Jason. Also, his sister-in-law, Deborah Dickerson; nephews, Thomas (Jeanna) and Joseph (Anna) Dickerson and their families.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, Georgia from 5-7 PM. They will also receive friends on Saturday, May 14, 2022 between 10:30-11 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Services will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Aaron Messner and Rev. Dr. Jeff Cranston officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, GA following the church service and luncheon.



Mr. Williams received a BA Degree in History from Covenant College and a Master's Degree from Seminary. He was a yearbook representative for 25 years.



Art was a kind man, a gentle giant, who loved others genuinely, unassumingly, and intentionally. He faithfully took care of other's needs before his own and had a quiet presence that was loyal and reliable. He was a mentor to many, and they considered him a true friend. He loved the Lord deeply, and his love for others flowed out of longing for those around him to know and experience Christ's deep love. His greatest treasure on earth was his Beloved, Donna, and he couldn't help himself in singing her praises and proudly sharing his favorite photos of her to everyone he encountered. Their love was rich in the Lord, and their greatest blessing is in the fruit of their children and grandchildren. He wanted everyone to know that "while I was still a sinner, Christ died for me." Romans 5:8

