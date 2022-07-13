Williams, Arthur

ajc logo
WILLIAMS, Dr. Arthur

Joseph "Art"

Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel announced the passing of Dr. Arthur "Art" Joseph Williams, age 77, of Hoschton, Georgia, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service. Interment will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia as Dr. Williams was a veteran of the USMC.

Dr. Williams was born October 13, 1944, in Barberton, Ohio. He is the son of the late Joseph F. Williams, Jr. and Betty Ghaster Williams. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Georgia Williams; son, Andrew Joseph Williams; grandson, Logan McCrary; sisters, Carol Custer (Perry) and Crystal Davis (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Sandra Hall, Brenda Sims; brother-in-law, Theo Sims.

He graduated from Augusta College in 1972 with his B.A. and from Georgia State University in 1979 and 1992 respectively, earning his M.Ed. and PhD. Dr. Williams was well-known and respected in his field. He was named Chair of the Counseling and Human Services Department (over 20 years) as well as Chair of the Criminal Justice Program at Mercer University as named by JoAnna Watson, Dean of University College. He was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to the Composite Board for Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists. Dr. Williams was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Licensed Professional Counselor Association and also named "Teacher of the Year" by the Tift College of Education.

Dr. Williams was active across organizations and eager to help others achieve their potential as well as make a difference. His accomplishments were many. He assisted community leaders and clergy in Newtown, CT in understanding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He assisted in training MARTA police officers for promotion and also those who wanted to achieve certification as a substance abuse counselor. He trained nursing staff from Piedmont Health Systems in coaching techniques. He trained numerous law enforcement officers (Police Chiefs, GBI agents, juvenile probation officers, D.A.R.E officers, field training officers, etc.) from Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina in Communications, Leadership Techniques, and Stress Management. He also taught those same techniques to court service workers, wardens, mental health institution staff, teachers and principals.

Dr. Williams is survived by his wife, Darlene (Whitfield) Denney Williams of Hoschton; son, James Arthur Williams of Ohio; mother-in-law, Mary Evelyn Whitfield (Ray); daughter, Mary Catherine Williams, Nashville, TN; stepdaughter, Suzanne Denney McCrary (Jason), Dacula, GA; grandchildren, Aden, Asher Williams and Lucas, Lily McCrary; daughter-in-law, Kelly Williams; brother, Joseph Frank Williams, III, of CA; sister-in-law, Candy (Rick) Long of Acworth; and brother-inlaw, Jesse Whitfield (Michelle) of Cumming; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

Feel free to bring your mask, we will have some available.

Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

