2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Armar J.

Homegoing Services for Mrs. Armar J. Williams, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1:00 PM at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Dr. William Rollerson, Reverend George Shelton, both of Israel Missionary Baptist Church, Eulogist and Officiant. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. The family will receive friends Friday, July 9, 2021, 12:00 NOON until 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble Saturday, at 206 Martha Avenue, Atlanta, GA, at 11:30 AM Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

