WILLIAMS, Annette Few



The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annette Few Williams will be on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at West Mitchell Street CME Church, 560 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Public viewing will be on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 11 AM-7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Services will be at Lincoln Cemetery.

