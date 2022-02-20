WILLIAMS, Annette Few
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annette Few Williams will be on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at West Mitchell Street CME Church, 560 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Public viewing will be on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 11 AM-7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Services will be at Lincoln Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
