Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Williams, Annette

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Annette Few

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Annette Few Williams will be on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at West Mitchell Street CME Church, 560 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Public viewing will be on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 11 AM-7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M. L. King, Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment Services will be at Lincoln Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Lewis, Mary
2h ago
Munoz, Maximo
2h ago
Avery, Robert
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top