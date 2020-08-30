Williams, Anita

WILLIAMS (IMES), Anita Anita Imes Williams passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Anita was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 9, 1939, the daughter of J.B. and Algene Imes who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Douglas Imes. Anita was survived by her husband, Price S. Williams, Jr., her daughter, Kendra Williams Howard and son-in-law, Matthew, of Atlanta, Georgia, her sister, Virginia Imes Carlisle (Joseph), of Front Royal, Virginia, and her brother's sons, Glenn Allen Imes of Atlanta, Georgia, and J. Derek Imes of Amelia Island, Florida. Regretfully due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic no public ceremony will be held at this time. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date when we can all gather safely. The family invites you to sign an online guest book and share a memory at www.hmpattersonarlington.com. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Anita's love for animals, we suggest a donation to your local humane society or to your favorite charity.



