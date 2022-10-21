WILLIAMS, Alan Lee



Our much-loved son, husband, father, and brother Alan Williams passed away on October 15, 2022 after a brief but fierce battle with a rare cancer called angiosarcoma. He is survived by his wife, Susan Werner; his children, Kaitlin (Mike) Schwartz, and Dr. Lauren Williams; and his stepchildren, Jonathan Rusten and Annie Rusten. He is also survived by his father, Malcolm Williams; brother, John (Lisa) Williams; and sister, Deirdre (Jack) Staudt. His death is a profound loss, felt by many.



Born in Decatur, Alabama, in 1957, Alan grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. A graduate of Sanderson High School, he attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in Public Affairs. Alan built a rewarding career in data processing and analytics and most recently served as the Director of Data Analytics at VITAS Healthcare.



Outside of work, Alan's passions included music, sports, and cooking. He played the trombone, guitar, and piano, and sang in the tenor section of his church choir in Atlanta. Growing up, Alan enjoyed a handful of sports including baseball, football, and cross country. In his early adulthood, he developed a love of tennis as well as sailing. Later in life, he threw himself wholeheartedly into learning the game of golf, a task at which he quickly excelled. He was a fantastic cook. Almost every weekend he could be found outside by the grill, cooking up a delicious meal for friends and family.



Alan was a one-of-a-kind father to his two daughters, Kaitlin and Lauren. He was devoted to helping them excel in sports and academics and encouraged his kids to follow their interests wherever they would lead. In 2016, Alan met Susan Werner while working in Fort Lauderdale and married in 2018. Their marriage brought a group of fabulous people into Alan's life, including Susan's three sisters and two kids, Annie and Jonathan. People often commented on Alan's kindness, intellect, and athleticism. He will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.



A memorial service will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church on October 22, 2022 at 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you help Alan continue his fight by contributing to the advancement of angiosarcoma research. Donations can be made by visiting www.cureasc.org/donate.

