WILLIAMS, Abigail



Abigail Lockhart Williams, 64, of Roanoke, passed away, Sunday May 15, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, 3 PM at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road. The family will gather with friends before and immediately following services. Services will be livestreamed at Simpson Funeral Home's website. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.