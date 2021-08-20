William, Margot

WILLIAM (STALNAKER) (PRICE), Margot A.
Margot A. Fortenberry was born February 2, 1951, in McComb, Mississippi. On August 10, 2021, after a brief illness, Margot stepped into eternity. She was the first daughter born to Ernest Nobles and Natha Lee Fortenberry Anderson. A Memorial Celebration will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, 1 PM at SouthCare Funeral Society at 595 Franklin Gateway, SE, Marietta, GA 30067. (www.southcare.us/obituaries). A New Orleans Life Celebration will be announced soon.
