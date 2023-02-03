William, Lisa

WILLIAMS, Lisa Nidever



Lisa Nidever Williams, age 61, of Powder Springs, GA, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA, with Brother Dan Herzig officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday. Lisa is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Williams, Jr.; her three sons, Kenneth Matthew Williams (Rachel) of Lilburn, GA, David Edwin Williams (Aranza) of Austell, GA, Wesley Andrew Williams (Sarah) of Rockmart, GA; mother Anne Marie Peters of Acworth, GA; two grandchildren, George and Grace Williams; brother, Edward Wesley Nidever, Jr. of Monticello, GA; sister, Karen Nidever Triplett of Leesburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers are appreciated, and also donations can be made to Bible Standard Ministries at 1156 St. Matthews Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425-2700. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Powder Springs, GA www.mayeswarddobbins.com (770)943-1511.

