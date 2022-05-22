Willcox, Elizabeth

WILLCOX (FERGUSON), Elizabeth (Betty)



Born on May 26, 1928 to Ellen O'Keeffe and George Harvey Ferguson and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Betty was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on May 18, 2022.



Her high school years were spent at Atlanta's Washington Seminary (now Westminster Schools). She attended Bradford Junior College and The High Museum School of Art. She was married in 1949 to Thomas Hamlin Willcox, Jr. of Norfolk, VA where they lived until 1998. They then moved to the family cottage at Virginia Beach to be close to their children and grandchildren. With pride, she supported her husband in his notable leadership in Norfolk's civic affairs. Her interest in art and art history gave the Chrysler Museum an important place in her life. She held volunteer positions there for many years and her pride in the Chrysler continued throughout her life. She was a member of the Chrysler's Masterpiece Society, of the Irene Leache Memorial, The Monday Club, a former member of The Junior League of Norfolk and the Garden Club of Norfolk.



She enjoyed travel and felt fortunate to have visited a large part of the world. Her hobbies were painting and flower arranging and she loved to read.



Times with her family were the most valued. She is survived by her children, Ellen Willcox Ellis (Doug), Thomas H. Willcox, III (Lesley), and John Ferguson Willcox (Linda); her grandchildren, Cary Ellis Gaddy (Mike), Douglas Dorn Ellis, Jr. (Rachel), Thomas H. Willcox, IV, Matthew Ragen Willcox, Carter Pierce Willcox (Katherine), Peyton Elizabeth Willcox; and her great-grandchildren, Tucker Ellis Gaddy, Carson Willcox Gaddy, Riley Ann Willcox, Ragen Mae Willcox, Henry James Ellis, June River Ellis, and Savannah Elizabeth Willcox. Her seven nieces and three nephews were dearly loved, as well.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Galilee Episcopal Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

