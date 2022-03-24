WILLARD, Michael Andy



Michael Andy Willard, age 79, of Mableton, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 due to cancer complications. Mike was born in South Gate, California January 7, 1943 to Harlow and Claire Willard. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, worked his way across the country, and met his future wife while attempting to cash a bad check. He invested his professional life building Atlanta residents' high-quality homes and teaching youngsters how to swing a hammer with Habitat for Humanity. Mike enjoyed skiing, reading, gardening, re-locating squirrels, drinking red wine, telling stories to embarrass his sons, working with his hands, visiting Pawleys Island, and most of all - spending time with his family. Throughout his life, Mike remained a devout Christian, a dedicated husband, a loving father, and an adoring grandfather.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Nita Willard; sons Alex (Ashley) Willard of Chicago, IL and Elliot (fiancé Kayla) Willard of Oxford, MS; sister Jacqueline (Bob) Tolford of Atlanta; and grandchildren Billie and Bodie Willard. Memorial contributions are encouraged to three programs Mike was passionate about: the Church of the Apostles' Leading the Way, Help the Persecuted, or Habitat for Humanity. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Church of the Apostles. Interment will be in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.



