WILKS, Melanie Marie



Melanie Marie Wilks, a giving, sensitive, selfless soul has left us much too soon. A life-long Sandy Springs native, Melanie attended Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, Riverwood High School and LaGrange College. She was the youngest of four siblings whose parents relocated to Georgia from England in1957. She excelled in school and was a talented ice skater. Her artistic talents included drawing and painting, interior design, singing and dancing. Her rendition of "Super Freak" deserved an award. Though shy, she possessed great exuberance for all things fun and championed the way for others to experience life's simple pleasures in a pure, real-time, spontaneous way. Hard worker, exceptional gardener and her family's expert Yorkshire pudding maker. Melanie has been caregiver for friends, siblings, and particularly her parents through their final years. Her untimely departure is tragic and devastating for her siblings, companion, numerous relatives here and abroad, not to mention umpteen cats. We must not take for granted our loved ones; be attentive. Make time, nurture each other, be kind, considerate and love one another. Be seeing you, Mellie.



Memorial to be announced; please visit Sandy Springs Chapel website.



