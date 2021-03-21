X

Wilks, Melanie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

WILKS, Melanie Marie

Melanie Marie Wilks, a giving, sensitive, selfless soul has left us much too soon. A life-long Sandy Springs native, Melanie attended Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, Riverwood High School and LaGrange College. She was the youngest of four siblings whose parents relocated to Georgia from England in1957. She excelled in school and was a talented ice skater. Her artistic talents included drawing and painting, interior design, singing and dancing. Her rendition of "Super Freak" deserved an award. Though shy, she possessed great exuberance for all things fun and championed the way for others to experience life's simple pleasures in a pure, real-time, spontaneous way. Hard worker, exceptional gardener and her family's expert Yorkshire pudding maker. Melanie has been caregiver for friends, siblings, and particularly her parents through their final years. Her untimely departure is tragic and devastating for her siblings, companion, numerous relatives here and abroad, not to mention umpteen cats. We must not take for granted our loved ones; be attentive. Make time, nurture each other, be kind, considerate and love one another. Be seeing you, Mellie.

Memorial to be announced; please visit Sandy Springs Chapel website.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.