WILKINSON, Patricia Kerr



Patricia Kerr Wilkinson was born on July 1,1947 in Jackson, Mississippi. She was the third child of Mary and James Alexander Kerr, Sr. She graduated from the University of Mississippi and then followed in her older sister's footsteps to become a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. She spent 50 years as a highly respected Senior International Delta Flight Attendant.



She married Joseph B. Wilkinson, Jr. of Atlanta on March 24, 1973. Joe and Pat resided in Sandy Springs, Georgia where they had two children, David and Stuart. While in Sandy Springs, Pat was an active member of the Sandy Springs Society, was President of the Alyssum Garden Club, was a member of the Woodward Academy Parents Council, and the Delta Air Lines chapter of Clipped Wings.



Pat's love for life and travel was contagious. Through her career at Delta, she spread her kindness and generosity throughout the world and touched the lives of everyone she met. One of her greatest joys was traveling and sightseeing with her Delta Sisters. While she loved flying, nothing could compare to the love she had for her family. Pat was the beloved matriarch who was best known as "Mimi" as coined by her grandchildren. Her family was the center of her world, and she brought joy and unconditional love to all. She attended Christ Church Frederica and The Church of The Apostles. Her relationship with Jesus was the foundation of her life.



She is survived by her husband, Joseph B. Wilkinson, Jr. of Saint Simons Island, Georgia; their son, David Kerr Wilkinson and his wife Lisa and their three daughters, Ella Grace, Hannah and Reagan all of Atlanta; younger son Stuart Kerr Wilkinson and his wife, Kathleen, of Atlanta; her sister, Frances Hardin and her husband Jerry of Brandon, Mississippi; her brother, James A. Kerr and his wife, Erica of Australia and numerous nieces and nephews.



Interment will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 2 at Christ Church, Frederica followed by a memorial service in the Christ Church sanctuary. Rev. Becky Rowell officiating. There will be a reception in the Christ Church Parrish Hall after the service. Pat's Delta Air Line colleagues plan on holding a Celebration of Life reception in Atlanta later this summer.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Pat's memory to the Stonehaven School where her granddaughters attend, 1480 Joyner Avenue Marietta, GA 30060.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

