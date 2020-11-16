WILKINSON, Malcolm L.



Malcolm L. Wilkinson passed away November 13 after a long and meaningful life. Mal was born in McComb, Mississippi in 1938 to Morris and Ontie Cutrer Wilkinson. He graduated from the University of Mississippi earning a BS in Pharmacy in 1960. After working for Eli Lilly in Florida, he moved to Atlanta and was director of outpatient pharmacies at Grady Hospital. He later founded Pavilion Compounding Pharmacy, where he worked until he retired. An avid reader and talented writer, Mal spent much of his retirement writing short stories, poems and two books. Mal was known for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and kind heart. He was a devoted father and grandfather and a loyal friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Potts Wilkinson; his children John (Kelly) Wilkinson and Jane Wilkinson; two grandchildren, Whitney and Davis; and brother, Ronnie (Pigeon) Wilkinson of McComb. A service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlanta Speech School, 3160 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.



