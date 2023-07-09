WILKINS, Martha Denny



November 5, 1923 – June 30, 2023. Martha was born on Monday, November 5, 1923, in Columbia, South Carolina to Lucius Alexander and Thelma Etheredge Denny. She attended Logan Elementary School and Columbia High School, graduating from Winthrop College in 1944 (Now Winthrop University).



Martha was predeceased by her husband, Walter Gorham Wilkins; her parents; and her sister, Margia Denny Peeples. She is survived by her son, Lee Gorham Wilkins and his wife, Kay of Destrehan, LA; her son, Robert Alexander Wilkins and his wife, Janice of Beaufort, SC; five grandchildren; Matthew Gorham Wilkins, his wife, Adrienne and great-granddaughter, Haddie Rae of Headland, AL; Kaley Wilkins Fabre and her husband, Kirk Fabre of Metairie, LA; Robert Brandon Wilkins, his wife, Holli Wilkins and great-grandson, Luke of Beaufort, SC; Davis Alexander Wilkins and his wife, Paige Wilkins of Fredericksburg, VA, and Noah Wilkins of Destrehan, LA; two nephews and one niece.



Visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A private family Graveside Service will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross or The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina's Organ fund.





