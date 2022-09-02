Wilkins, Fraces

WILKINS, Frances



Frances Greene Wilkins passed away on August 18, 2022. Frances Marie Greene was born February 1, 1933 to the late Ruthard and Agnes Greene of Charleston, WV. She was the second of five children. She had three sisters and one brother.



Frances attended West Virginia's State High school. She furthered her education attending West Virginia State College obtaining a diploma in teacher training in 1951. She later returned to obtain her BA in Education in 1956.



Frances accepted Christ at an early age. While teaching at the Nazarene Bible Institute in Institute, West Virginia during that time she traveled around the country as an evangelist.



She met William Wilkins while he was attending the Bible College studying for the ministry.



They married on February 17, 1962. They later had four children. They moved the family to Atlanta Georgia in the late 60s. She entered the Atlanta Public School System where she taught for almost 20 years. She also taught in the private school sector at two Christian Academies. The last of which was Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy (SACA) before she retired from teaching.



She was a longtime member of the Fellowship of Faith Church International in East Point, GA.



Always in service to the Lord. A servant of the Living God. She entered God's Eternal Glory on August 18, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wilkins; two sisters; and a brother. She leaves to cherish her memory and legacy her daughter, Angela Wilkins; sons, Lemuel "Ian" of Atlanta, Jonathan (Sheila) Wilkins, of McDonough, GA, Paul Wilkins of Nevada; stepson, Alvin Sheppard of North Carolina; sister, Inez Greene of Union City. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She never stopped ministering, mentoring or counseling those in need.



Frances will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Each encounter. Each spoken word into and over the lives of the many that were thirsty or lost. Well done Daughter of the Lord!



Funeral services for Frances Wilkins will be held 12 PM at the Fellowship of Faith Church International, 2553 Connally Drive, East Point, GA 30344.



Gus Thornhill Funeral Home,1315 Gus Thornhill Jr Drive, East Point, GA 30344.

