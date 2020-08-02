WILKINS, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Wilkins, age 86, of Riverdale passed away July 29, 2020. Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Wilkins. She is survived by her daughter: Cathy (Alan Brad) West of Riverdale, son: Robert Alonzo (JoAnna) Wilkins of McDonough, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

