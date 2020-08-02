Breaking News

Violent riot reported at South Georgia prison

X

Wilkins, Evelyn

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WILKINS, Evelyn Mrs. Evelyn Wilkins, age 86, of Riverdale passed away July 29, 2020. Mrs. Wilkins was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Wilkins. She is survived by her daughter: Cathy (Alan Brad) West of Riverdale, son: Robert Alonzo (JoAnna) Wilkins of McDonough, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

fordstewartfuneralhome.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.