WILKIE, Shirley



Shirley Ann "Bootsie" Wilkie, 84, Warrenton, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on September 7, 2022.



Shirley was born and raised in 1938 in Egan-East Point, Georgia. She graduated with awards in speed and accuracy in typing and stenography. She worked as an administrative assistant at Georgia Mental Health Institute, as well as, Crawford W. Long Hospital. She moved to the Warrenton area in 2015. Shirley loved to dance and sing. She was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed cross stitching and watching movies. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, and especially with her beloved puppy Holly.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie William Daniels and Mary George Yarbrough Daniels. Her survivors include her children, Tia Russell (Ron), Lori Vasilovic (James), Deborah Leatherwood and Kenneth Wilkie; her siblings, Virginia Shearon (Don) and Betty Henderson; her grandchildren, Destin T. Leatherwood and Tanner Wilkie, and her great grandchildren, Destin C. Leatherwood, Tracy Leatherwood, Michael Leatherwood and Marlee Leatherwood.



The family will be planning a celebration of her life at a later date. Please visit www.beggsfuneralhome.net to sign the family's personal guestbook.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by mail, on-line or by phone at: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; stjude.org/memorial or 800-873-6983.



Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Shirley Ann Wilkie.

