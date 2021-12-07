WILKIE, Atholine



Mrs. Atholine Wilkie, age 86 of Ball Ground, GA passed away early Sunday Morning December 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, from the Hightower Baptist Church. She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the Hightower Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Ronnie McCormick and Reverend Gerral Richards will officiate. Visitation will be at Darby funeral Home on Monday, December 6th, 2021 from 11:30 AM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Wilkie is survived by her husband; Herman M. Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, sons; Randy (Michelle) Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, Lanny (Jamie) Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, daughters; Mitzi (Phil) Chambers, Ball Ground, GA, Melody (Kris) Mathis, Cumming, GA, Leisa Wilkie, Canton, GA, brother; Gene (Jo) Gilleland, Canton, GA, 9 grandchildren; Heath Wilkie, Josh Wilkie, Justin Wilkie, Wyatt Wilkie, Jeromy Wilkie, Breena Wilkie Greene, Jordan Chambers, Katie Chambers Page, Tyler Mathis and 26 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren will also be serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Wilkie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Leon Wilkie and daughter, Sheila June Wilkie. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilkie Family.

