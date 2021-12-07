ajc logo
X

Wilkie, Atholine

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILKIE, Atholine

Mrs. Atholine Wilkie, age 86 of Ball Ground, GA passed away early Sunday Morning December 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, from the Hightower Baptist Church. She will lie in state from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the Hightower Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Ronnie McCormick and Reverend Gerral Richards will officiate. Visitation will be at Darby funeral Home on Monday, December 6th, 2021 from 11:30 AM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Wilkie is survived by her husband; Herman M. Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, sons; Randy (Michelle) Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, Lanny (Jamie) Wilkie, Ball Ground, GA, daughters; Mitzi (Phil) Chambers, Ball Ground, GA, Melody (Kris) Mathis, Cumming, GA, Leisa Wilkie, Canton, GA, brother; Gene (Jo) Gilleland, Canton, GA, 9 grandchildren; Heath Wilkie, Josh Wilkie, Justin Wilkie, Wyatt Wilkie, Jeromy Wilkie, Breena Wilkie Greene, Jordan Chambers, Katie Chambers Page, Tyler Mathis and 26 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren will also be serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Wilkie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Leon Wilkie and daughter, Sheila June Wilkie. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilkie Family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Weltner, Betty
Hose, Dorothye
Almand, Richard
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top