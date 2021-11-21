WILKES, James Martin



April 17, 1950 - Oct. 30, 2021



Born in Birmingham, AL, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved parents, James Wilkes and Elizabeth Kruszynsik Wilkes.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Crutcher Wilkes, and Kate Killeen, Gainesville, GA. An alumni of John Carroll Catholic high school, class of '68, Jim graduated from Auburn University, War Eagle! and enjoyed a 40 year career as a CPA. He loved boating on Lake Lanier, his '67 GTO, and Linda, the love of his life. A memorial will be in the future at Elwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL.



For friends who knew and loved Jim, with special thanks to Paul Petty, Kirby Burt and EJ Vetrano, utube "Spirit in the Sky" and sing along! God Bless.

