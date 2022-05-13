ajc logo
Wilkes, Emma

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILKES, Emma

Miss Emma Jane Wilkes of East Point, GA, passed on April 30, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM from our Chapel. Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Officiating. Interment at South-View Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Ms. Mary Doyle and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held today in our Chapel, from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

