Wilgus, Paul

WILGUS, Sr., Paul Charles



It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the death of Paul Charles Wilgus, Sr., on November 1, 2020 (so appropriately on All Saints Day). Paul had been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma, but died from COVID-19.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years Jane Travis Wilgus, their three children Charlie Wilgus (Leonora), Margaret Wilgus Lesley (Alec), and Travis Robinson (Michelle), as well as nine grandchildren, Charles, Henry and Cole Wilgus, Alec, Butler and William Lesley and Davis, Brooks and Crosby Robinson.



Paul was born on December 31, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia to LaDonna and Ralph Wilgus. He attended Morris Brandon Elementary School and graduated from The Westminster Schools in 1963. He went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University in 1967. It was there where he made lifelong friends in his SAE fraternity who provided great stories and memories for the rest of his life. He then attended The University of Georgia Law School where he excelled and was a member of Law Review and graduated magna cum laude in 1970. Paul knew in 7th grade that he wanted to be an attorney and he never regretted that career choice.



He was a partner in several small law firms and in 1986 joined Cochran Properties as General Counsel. The company he loved and was so proud of grew and changed its name to Paces Properties where he retired in 2014. He was a well respected real estate attorney who gave lawyers a good name. He was a devoted member of Northside United Methodist Church where he served in several capacities including Chairman of the Board of Trustees. He loved God, his family, country music and the Atlanta Braves. Those who knew him will remember his frustration with his Vanderbilt Commodores' football team, but he never gave up hope.



He treasured his children and took immeasurable delight in his grandchildren. His kindness and gentleness was a model for all of us and his greatest legacy is his family. He will be remembered as the nicest man you could ever meet and his family is at peace knowing he was greeted by his Savior saying "well done, good and faithful servant".



Due to the continuing pandemic, a private celebration of Paul's life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Northside United Methodist Church with Dr. Bill Burch, Dr. G. Gil Watson and Dr. P. Alice Rogers officiating.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305.



Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com



Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, GA 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

