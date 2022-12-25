WILEY, Eugene



Eugene Wiley, age 74, of Decatur, GA passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Friday, January 6, 2023 1:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

