Wiley, Eugene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILEY, Eugene

Eugene Wiley, age 74, of Decatur, GA passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Friday, January 6, 2023 1:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

