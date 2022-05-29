ajc logo
Wiley, Connie

WILEY, Connie

Connie Cooper Wiley, 74, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away on May 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Connie was born on March 31, 1948, in Bowman, Georgia to Julian Allen Brown and Jenelle Maxwell Brown.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing basketball and cheerleading. Connie graduated from Elberton High School in 1966.

After graduating from Elberton, Connie went to cosmetology school. After obtaining her certification, she worked for 28 years as a cosmetologist, starting in Bowman Georgia, and spending the majority of those years in Greenville, South Carolina. After remarrying, Connie moved to Atlanta Georgia and worked part-time as a showroom designer at AmericasMart for 20 years.

Connie loved spending time with her friends and family. Her passion was cooking, so many nights she would invite the entire family over for a delicious, home cooked, southern feast. She was loving, energetic and fiercely loyal to those she loved. Her infectious laugh was one of a kind. She had a bright spirit as was known for her ability to sense when people needed help.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents Julian and Jenelle as well her sister Annette O'Barr.

Connie is survived by her husband, George Wiley; sister, McCrea Yarborough; daughter, Julie Cooper, son, Max Cooper, daughter in-law Kristen Cooper, grandson, Austin Maxwell Cooper; nephews, Craig and Chris O'Barr; grandnephew, Ryan O'Barr; stepdaughter, Andrea "Pepper" Crosby; and granddaughter, Tanya Shelling.

Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Pederson
