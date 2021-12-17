WILENSKY, Alan Marvin



Alan Marvin Wilensky peacefully passed away at his home in East Cobb, Marietta, Georgia on Wednesday, December 15 with his wife, Coralie, at his side. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Ida and Julius Wilensky and his sister, Rosalyn (Martin) Cohen. He is survived by his wife, Coralie (Scherer) Wilensky, his daughters, Heather (Jeffrey) Pearlman and Anna (Wayne) Blackburn; stepdaughter, Rachel Glickman (Jake Lebowitz) and stepson, Daniel (Miriam) Quigley; grandchildren, Luke, Eleanor and Natanel Pearlman, Elijah, Beckham and Felicity Blackburn, step-grandchildren, Lyla and Josey Lebowitz and Eve Quigley; and sister, Sherry (Pete) Dawkins.



Alan loved that he was a Native Atlantan born and raised. He graduated from Druid Hills High School and received a degree in finance from Georgia State University. Except for his 3 year enlistment in the Navy where he served as paymaster on a base outside of Detroit, MI and valiantly protected the US from "marauding Canadians," he worked primarily in sales for the wine and spirits industry. Alan rose to the position of Director of Purchasing at National Distributing Company and counted many as close friends from his over 30 years of employment there.



Alan was a physical fitness buff. He was a daily fixture at the gym and was so proud to share, even years later, that he bench pressed 335 lbs. He even has the T shirt to prove it! Alan took up running at around 50 years old. He ran 20+ Peachtree Road Races and about a half dozen half marathons plus other charity races. He inspired a couple of generations of family and friends to take up fitness and running.



Alan loved sports and was an enthusiastic fan of UGA, the Braves and the Falcons. He liked lighthouses and the funny papers. He was in the Frank Garson chapter of AZA during high school and served as Master of the AEPi Fraternity while attending Georgia State. After retirement he volunteered at the Northside Hospital Atlanta Auxiliary and was selected to join the Hebrew Order of David.



More than anything Alan was most proud of his Jewish identity and his family. Alan was the ultimate family man. He was so proud of the daughters he and former wife, Gwen Heaton, raised and long after the marriage ended they shared holidays and family events. He was involved with his daughters' and grandchildren's every activity and loved every minute of it. He loved and was loved by dogs and children. To all the grandchildren he was their beloved Pops.



Memorial donations may be to the Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic, the Parkinson's Foundation, Little Angels Service Dogs or charity of your choice in Alan's name.



The service will be held by Zoom with private family service on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM with Rabbi Jason Holtz of Temple Kehillat Chaim officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

