Wilder, Zackary

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILDER, III, Zackary

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Zackary Wilder III will be held 1 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Woodward Academy Chapel, 1620 Rugby Ave., College Park, GA. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Whitney; son, William; parents William and Lisa Mcintyre and Zackary Wilder Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296, 770-907-8548.

Funeral Home Information

Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services

1410 Hwy 138 SW

Riverdale, GA

30296

https://www.dortchwilliamson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

