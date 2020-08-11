WILDER, Hannah Victoria On Saturday, July 25, 2020, Hannah Victoria Wilder, age 30, passed away unexpectedly, releasing a beautiful, bright spirit to forever and endlessly explore the universe which never ceased to fascinate her. A few of Hannah's interests were causes for social justice, a recent unusual curiosity with anything Star Trek, Beadery creations, the Atlanta United FC soccer team, journaling in a most insightful way, cooking, and along with that, a lifelong love of the Jalapeño pepper - the food which best describes her as a person. Hannah's greatest passion was music - whether teaching, performing, or concert going. She began playing the violin at age 4 and at age 13 successfully auditioned for the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra where she performed in the 1st violin section for several years. She attended the University of Georgia on a vocal scholarship and as part of the duo Skymatic recorded and toured nationally. She taught violin students in her own studio where the youngest were especially drawn to her, although she had students in their 60's who would argue that point. Her Facebook feed highlights "the joy of sharing music with people and my best friends. The joy of creating and living those creations. I never thought I would play on a stage in front of a thousand people....life is fleeting and it is fast....always be grateful." Hannah is survived by her mother, Angela Petteway Harvey of Newnan, GA, father, Paul Wilder, of Chattanooga TN, sister, Sarah Wilder Hussain and Brother-in-law, Ahmed, of Portsmouth, VA, Grandfather and Grandmother, Bernard and Shirley Wilder, of Hollywood, MD, Aunt Julie Wilder, of York, PA, Aunt Pam (Wilder) Pierson and Uncle Dale, of Fennville, MI, and cousin Jessica Pierson, of Madison, WI. Cremation will take place at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society, Marietta, GA. Everyone who remembers Hannah is asked to celebrate her life in their own way. Family and friends celebration and remembrance will take place in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research or the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra.

