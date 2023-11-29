Obituaries

Wilder, Coleman

File photo
File photo
Nov 29, 2023

WILDER, Jr., Coleman

Mr. Coleman Wilder, Jr., of SE Atlanta, passed away on November 26, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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