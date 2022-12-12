WILCOXSON, Deborah



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Deborah R. Wilcoxson, of Newnan, GA, passed on December 6, 2022, will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Rd. NW Atlanta, GA. Viewing will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

