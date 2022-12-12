ajc logo
X

Wilcoxson, Deborah

Obituaries

WILCOXSON, Deborah

Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Deborah R. Wilcoxson, of Newnan, GA, passed on December 6, 2022, will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Rd. NW Atlanta, GA. Viewing will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen8h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
16h ago

Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade
4h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
10h ago
The Latest

Balis, Earle
2h ago
Pittman, Annie
2h ago
Smith, Brenda
2h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
17h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
6h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top