WILCHER, Marcellus A.



Marcellus A. Wilcher (Tony Head), of Atlanta, GA, departed this life on January 9, 2022. He is survived by his two sons Tristan and Zion Wilcher, his father Marcellus Head and mother Yvonne Head, his three sisters, Margie Stinson, Tracey Underwood and Taiwanna Head. No funeral arrangements at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.