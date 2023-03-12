WILBUR, Sharon M.



Sharon M. Wilbur, age 74, of Marietta passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023. A Buffalo, New York native, Sharon was the daughter of the late Sherwood J. and Margaret A. (Schwartz) Bleb. She graduated from Daemon College with a bachelor's degree in biology, and received her master's degree in Biology from Syracuse University. Her career included work as a toxicologist for Syracuse Research Corp. and as an environmental scientist for CDC/ATSDR. Sharon enjoyed music and singing in her church choir, reading, camping, canoeing, bicycling and hiking. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Scott Wilbur; and a brother, Thomas S. Bleb. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Jim Strobel; niece, Anne Marie LaFond; nephew, Michael Bleb; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Emma LaFond, Jack LaFond, Andrew Bleb, Maddie Bleb and Zoe Bleb. A Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.

