Wilbert, Richardson

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICHARDSON, Lt. Col. Wilbert

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lt. Col. Wilbert Richardson, United States Air Force Retired Veteran and Jonesboro High school AFJROTC Commander. A devoted husband and father he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Doris A. Richardson; three sons: Crispen, Gerald (Clarece) and Demetrius (Jazzmin) Richardson; and two grandchildren: Ava and Gerald II Richardson all of Dayton, Ohio. Celebration of Life Services will be held January 8, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Monday January 3, 2022, 4 PM-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310. Covid restrictions including mandatory mask expected. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

