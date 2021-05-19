WIENERT, John



John Geoffrey Wienert passed away May 8, 2021, at the age 69. He was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather, and his wife of 23 years, Nancy Bomar Wienert.



John was a lawyer by trade. He graduated from Yale University and The University of Cambridge Law School.



Throughout his life he had a great passion for the environment, music and books. In his later years, he enjoyed wooden boats and antique cars.



John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Meg and John Fears; grandson, Jackson, granddaughter, Eva and girlfriend, Penny Raney.



A virtual service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12:00 PM. https://youtu.be/nza3qva3cuk.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sierra Club or 350.org.



