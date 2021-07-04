WIELAND, Susan



Susan Walden Wieland, 83, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on June 28, 2021 after living with Alzheimer's disease for more than fifteen years.



Known for her twinkling eye, ready smile and luminous white hair, she rarely questioned the goodness of others, always believing a new friend would enrich her life. She met the hustling politician, famous artist, ambitious college student or person struggling to get on their feet with equal interest. She was curious, but more than that, she deeply trusted that life must be lived where one is and that tomorrow is another day. She was a morning person.



Sue was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Katherine Walden and grew up in Concord, Massachusetts and Larchmont, New York. Upon arriving in Thoreau's stomping ground, her father claimed the town selectmen had renamed the pond for them. Sue attended the St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia- an unusual choice for a New England girl- but one that looked more providential and preparatory as early married life unfolded.



She met John Wieland at a dinner party in Darien, Connecticut and they were married in 1963, just before John's final semester at the Harvard Business School. After five years of living in Carrolton, Georgia where John opened a building supply company with a former HBS classmate, Sue and John arrived in Atlanta in 1971 with two children in tow. John built his business, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, as Sue set to work serving the community, an activity so much at the core of her being that it involved no decision at all. She joined the Junior League, became active in her church, North Avenue Presbyterian, and her children's school, The Westminster Schools.



Over the decades she chaired the boards of Communities in School (formerly Exodus, Inc.), Families First and Literacy Action. She devoted significant time and energy to the Atlanta Children's Shelter, the Alliance Theater, the Atlanta Community Foundation, the Atlanta Women's Foundation, the Atlanta Symphony Associates Council, Young Audiences, Friends of Spelman, Habitat for Humanity Atlanta, Columbia Theological Seminary and the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta.



Despite the public calendar, people behind the scenes animated her life. She loved the builders at John Wieland Homes and the myriad company events and parties, the jubilant recipients of social service awards and future Habitat homeowners. She was a favorite of her children's friends treating them as individuals of account. Her joy was infectious whether on a job site, an America's Cup viewing boat or the dance floor. Almost by surprise, people felt more positive and alive in her presence. She took nothing for granted, constantly stressed her good fortune and had the family recite a mantra before each trip: "What we don't have, we will joyfully do without."



Most of all, Sue loved John. Their partnership of 57 years continues to have ripple effects in institutions and amongst the individuals they serve. When John wanted to experience the world, he found his most willing companion in her. They traveled everywhere and had the stories to prove it. Born into a sailing family, Sue returned to Long Island Sound each summer to get on the water and take in sunsets over the Thimble Islands from the family home in Guilford, Connecticut. If Atlanta had a chief disappointment, it was likely the breeze at Lake Lanier. She had a terrific sense of humor and was a surprisingly good mimic. She took notes. With John, she began avidly to collect contemporary art and managed their collection, now known as The Warehouse, for years. She loved artists more than their work on the walls.



Sue has been recognized by the Points of Light Foundation, the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers, 11 Alive's Community Service Award and the Atlanta History Center. When the Junior League of Atlanta selected a sustainer to recognize for community service at a new Gala, Sue was the first sustainer selected. Sue and John were named Philanthropists of the Year in 2005. They received the Tocqueville award from United Way in 2006. Both Saint Catherine's and Wheaton College have recognized her accomplishments and service. She and John supported the High Museum's two expansion projects and the Renzo Piano pavilion as well as the curatorship for Modern and Contemporary Art are named in their honor.



Her final years were not easy, but the dignity and endurance with which she accepted her lot impressed those who knew her best. Even as she did less and less, her spirit burned brighter and brighter. She is survived by her husband, John, and son John, Jr. (Jack) and daughter Lindsey Wieland Parker of Concord, MA, son-in-law Robert Parker and grandchildren Alden Parker and Lila Parker as well as her brother, Rex Walden, of Guilford, CT. She was predeceased by her sister, Anne Walden Weiss of Waukesha, WI.



There will be a Celebration of Life service for Sue at 11AM, Saturday, July 24 at North Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family requests that any tributes in her honor be made to the Sue Wieland Embracing Possibility Fund at the Atlanta Women's Foundation.



