Wiedmer, Patricia

WIEDMER (COBB), Patricia



Patricia Cobb Wiedmer of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2023. Pat was born in Hopkinsville, KY, on July 30,1932, the third daughter of Charles L. and Irene Cobb. In high school she excelled academically and was the first female sports reporter for the Hopkinsville High School newspaper. She first attended Lindenwood College in St. Louis, MO, later transferring to the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. At UK she found two of the loves of her life - Frank Wiedmer, who she met on a 'bridge-playing' blind date, and UK basketball! Pat and Frank were married for more than 55 years until Frank's death in 2008. Frank's career took them from Washington, DC, to Atlanta, several cities across KY, and Birmingham, AL, where they retired in 1989. Children Mark and Missy joined the family in the early days in KY. Pat's keen eye for decorating, her superb seamstress and culinary skills, and devotion to the family were tremendous comforts with each move. When the children approached college age she returned to the corporate workforce to support their aspirations, and had a distinguished career in human resources at Vulcan Materials Company. She also found a love and talent for painting, and weekend art shows soon became part of the family routine. Pat and Frank moved to Roswell, GA, in 1998, to be closer to family. For many years Pat's flower arranging skills were frequently on display through the Roswell UMC Altar Guild. She moved to St. George Village in 2017, her final stop on a long, beautiful journey through this life. Her parents, sisters, Virginia and Sarah; and her beloved Frank, all preceded her to heaven. Cherishing her life and memory are her son, Mark, of Lookout Mountain, GA; daughter, Missy, and son-in-law Phil Perry of Atlanta; granddaughters, Anna Grace Perry, Julia Caroline Wiedmer and Ella Beth Wiedmer; her niece and nephews and their children. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 10:30 AM, at Roswell Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ellen Shepherd. The family will greet guests one hour before the service begins. The family is grateful to the care teams at St. George Village and Hospice Atlanta for their wonderful support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Atlanta or The Seekers Class at Roswell UMC will be appreciated.



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