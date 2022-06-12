Widener, Jackson

WIDENER, Jr., Jackson Ky



Mr. Jackson Ky Widener, Jr., 85, entered into rest on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Mr. Widener was the beloved husband of the late Mrs. Lillian Boatwright Widener for 46 years, beloved husband of Mrs. Peggy Edwards Widener and partner for 18 years, and son of the late Mr. Jackson Ky Widener, Sr. and Mrs. Juanita King Widener.



A native of Augusta, Mr. Widener was an avid member of the community. A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Executive Business Management Program at Harvard, he retired from the Georgia Power Company after 32 years of service. In his time with Georgia Power, he held many positions from Commercial Sales Engineer to Senior Vice President, with the last six years in his position as Vice President in charge of the Augusta Division. He then served as the Dean of the College of Business Administration at Augusta University for 12 years. Mr. Widener was a member of Trinity-on-the-Hill United Methodist Church. His other civic and business activities included serving as a board member for the Augusta Housing Authority, the Georgia Power Board of Directors, the Augusta Country Club, the Brandon Wilde Retirement Center, the Wachovia Advisory Board, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade & Tourism. He served as a chairman for the Georgia Railroad Bank & Trust Company, the Augusta College Foundation, the General Aviation Board of Augusta, the Metro Augusta Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Center for Life, and served as Chairman of the Board for St. Joseph Hospital. Mr. Widener also proudly served as a member of Leadership Georgia, the Kiwanis Club of Augusta, as a trustee of Mercer University, and throughout his life proudly acted as president of the Rotary Club of Augusta, Augusta Tomorrow, the Richmond County Historical Society, and as the president and founder of the Shield Club of Greater Augusta. He was featured as part of the Augusta Chronicle's Eight Over 80 for spearheading the Heroes Overlook project, a memorial which honors individuals from the Augusta area who received the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Navy Cross, or the Distinguished Service Cross. Mr. Widener championed many projects throughout Augusta in his lifetime, and his impact on the city has been monumental.



Mr. Widener was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was immeasurably important in the lives of all generations of his family. He dedicated himself to their security, happiness, and well-being each and every day. Mr. Widener guided his family with unconditional love, good humor, and unwavering support, and was the incredible patriarch of a large family who will carry on his enduring legacy. He was the loving grandfather of Bailey Lane Widener, who preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by his three sons, J. Ky. Widener, III of Augusta, J. Ken Widener of Augusta, and Mark A. Widener of Atlanta, and one daughter, Dorothy Widener of Buncrana, Ireland; one brother, Byron Widener of Augusta; 14 grandchildren, James Widener, Kirk Widener, Jackson Alton, Sarah Young, Lillian Alton, Elizabeth Widener, Elaine Daniels, Abby Widener, Grey Widener, Meredith Widener, Sumter Alton, Erik Alton, and Jackson Widener; and 1 great-grandchild, Evelyn Daniels.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday, June 13th, 2022, at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, Georgia 30904, with the Minister Rodger Murchison officiating.





