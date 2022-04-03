WIDEGREN, Gerald Burton



Gerald Burton Widegren was born November 19, 1944 and peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Corrine Burton Widegren and his father Ernest Victor Widegren. He leaves behind his big brother Donald Earl Widegren (Jennie) of Milner, GA and his little sister Susan Lyn Dauro (Paul) of Long Beach, MS.



Gerald was an honor graduate of Bolles Military Academy of Jacksonville, Florida in 1962. He entered Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, GA at the age of 17 and the Spring of 1966 he survived a head on collision while sitting in the death seat without a seatbelt. He lost three of his fraternity brothers in the fatal accident. He spent three months in the hospital before coming home to his parent's home in Delaware to continue physical therapy on his long and arduous road to recovery. Being a proud Georgia Tech student, he returned to Georgia Tech in the spring of 1968 and completed his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering by June 1968. He stayed in Atlanta and continued his education and received his Master's degree in 1971.



Gerry's career encompassed working with several Sigma Nu Fraternity Brothers over the years investing in Real Estate, building hospitals overseas, selling insurance, and working for IBM. After retiring he stayed in Atlanta and kept in touch with his friends and Signa Nu brothers. He became a resident and a board member of Mt. Vernon Towers where he once again made many good friends and always enjoyed a competitive bridge game. As a competitive athlete in high school, Gerry was always an avid supporter of Georgia Tech sports. He enjoyed nothing better than attending a football game at the flats.



Gerry has touched so many with his courage, strength, and perseverance to survive the odds placed in his hands. He is an inspiration to all that knew him, including his family. His smile will be sadly missed by everyone who encountered his incredible spirit!



A Memorial service will take place April 8, 2022, to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome contributions/donations in Gerry's honor to the Sigma Nu Fraternity at Georgia Tech at 750 Fowler St., Atlanta, GA 30313.



