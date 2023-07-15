WIANT, Frank



Ward Franklin Wiant of Atlanta died on July 5, 2023. He was born to Ward Franklin Wiant, Sr., and Grace Carroll Wiant in Durham, North Carolina, on May 27, 1929. He grew up in Dublin, Georgia, graduating from Dublin High School. Frank attended Middle Georgia College and graduated from the Southern School of Pharmacy in 1953. He was drafted into the Army, doing basic training in San Antonio, Texas and serving in Germany. After his discharge, he spent his professional life working in independent pharmacies in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, retiring from King's Peachtree Battle Drugs. Frank married the late Eloise Hayes in November, 1958. He was a devoted father, attending decades of piano and dance recitals, and eight years of marching band halftime shows, parades, and concerts. Frank had an insatiable sweet tooth, loving scones, lemon meringue pies and the towering strawberry shortcake at the Colonnade Restaurant. He will be remembered as a kind man who shared his love of chocolate with all visitors to his room at Canterbury Court. Frank is survived by two daughters, Linda Wiant (CPAC Reynolds) of Atlanta, Leigh Ann Barnett (The Rev. Eddie Barnett) of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Rosalyn Barnett of Austin, Texas; and grandson, James Barnett of Fort Worth, Texas. A funeral will be held at the Canterbury Court Chapel on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM. He will be interred during a private service in the Garden at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the scholarship fund at Canterbury Court: Canterbury Court Resident's Council, C/O Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Please note the scholarship fund and his name on the memo line.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com