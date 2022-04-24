WHITTINGTON, Connie



Connie Whittington, age 70 of Smyrna, GA passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, losing her battle with dementia. She spent her life beginning at the age of 13 in Smyrna until moving to assisted living/memory care in Marietta, GA in 2018. She was born on January 28, 1952 to the late Milton and Ella Maddy in Alexandria, KY. Connie worked as a Registered Nurse in many capacities including for Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta and was VP Chief Nursing Operator 2008-2010. She left Piedmont to become Director of Nursing for Peachtree Orthopedic Clinics in Atlanta and retired in 2017. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anne Rizzo. Connie is survived by husband, Ed Whittington, son, Chris Whittington (Tiffany Whittington), and son, Matt Whittington (Laurissa Whittington), and five grandchildren, James, Jillian, Jordan, Owen, and Hudson.



Connie's achievements, dedication, and contribution to the nursing field locally and nationally are truly too many to list. She received her nursing degree from Piedmont Hospital in 1972. She worked as a civilian nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany while Ed served in the Air Force. Upon return to the US, she held several positions at Piedmont Hospital and Peachtree Orthopedic Clinics. She was orthopedic nurse certified in 1988 and received her Master's of Science in nursing in 2002. Connie's professional career was astonishing, including being published, involvement in groundbreaking research and development, leading to national levels of recognition and awards. She often presented lectures around the country, and was named to the Presidential Advisory Board during the Clinton administration, FDA Orthopedic Rehabilitation Panel, medical planning committee for the Paralympics, medical administrator for the Olympic Stadium during 1996 Paralympics and volunteered during the 1996 Olympic games, to name only a few accomplishments. She was President of the Atlanta Chapter of Orthopedic nurses and deeply involved with the National Association for Orthopedic Nurses holding offices of Vice President, President Elect, President, and Past President from 1990-1995.



Connie has always had a heart for service, both in her professional and personal life. She was actively involved in the Smyrna First United Methodist music ministry, singing in two choirs and "The Prune Sisters", making special appearances at "aging" friends events singing classics and dressing like prunes in bright red shoes and trash bags. For 16 years, Connie served as a leader and guide to the youth choir of Smyrna First United Methodist, God's Light. She faithfully traveled across the country year after year with 90+ youth and offered her leadership, guidance, and medical knowledge to offer young people a role model and "second parent" to lean on. She was the backbone and driving force to many of the fundraising events leading up to the annual tours. She also traveled with Smyrna First on three mission trips to Ghana and Nicaragua.



Connie also was very family oriented and always found time to participate in her children and grandchildren's activities. She loved babysitting and visiting her grandchildren and participated and attended nearly all of their events locally. She regularly visited Matt's children in Florida and loved to travel to see them until her illness made it too difficult. She was lucky to visit all 50 states in her life and she and Ed also made many amazing and wonderfully memorable world-wide trips with friends to such places as South America and Panama Canal and cruising the Danube River.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, 6:00 PM - 08:00 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home - Smyrna, Smyrna, GA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, 4:00 PM at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Barbara Hatchell, officiating. Online condolences can be given at www.CarmichaelCares.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made www.jdrf.org or www.craniocarebears.org/donate/ .



