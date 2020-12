Whittaker, Reuben

WHITTAKER, Sr., Reuben



Reuben Whittaker, Sr., of College Park, GA entered into rest on December 13, 2020. Graveside Saturday, December 19, 2020, 2 pm, Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy. SE., Mableton, GA 30126. Service will be streamed. Viewing Friday, December 18, 2020 from 2 – 6 pm at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com