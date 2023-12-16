WHITTAKER, Michael Lee



A tribute to the life of Michael Lee Whittaker, born June 15, 1945, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and peacefully transitioned on December 1, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael's journey from Los Angeles to Boston was a symphony of passion for music and art. In Atlanta, he found solace with Busara Whatley, crafting a family rooted in love. An intrepid explorer and dedicated City of Minneapolis street construction laborer, Michael's life epitomized perseverance. Survived by cherished children, Indras, Ila, Yajna, and Tunde; brother, Edward II; beloved aunts, Edie and Naomi; and grandchildren, Laila and Forté Sruti. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Busara; parents, Delores McDonald and Edward Whittaker; and younger brother, Craig. May his memory be a blessing.



Celebration of Life on December 17, 2023, 5:00 PM CST at Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 N Emerson Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com