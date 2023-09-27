Whitner, Richard

1 hour ago
WHITNER, Richard

Richard Simpson Whitner passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2023. He was born in Atlanta on July 25,1947. He went to E Rivers Elementary and graduated from Northside High School in 1966. He attended North Georgia College and Georgia Tech. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 – 1972, including service in Southeast Asia. He spent most of his career in the telecommunications industry, with the last few years at Harry Norman Realtors. He was predeceased by his parents, Caspar Simpson Whitner, Jr. and Frances Crawford Whitner. He is survived by his children, Richard Whitner (Meeyoung); and Caroline Whitner; grandchildren, Evan and Logan Whitner; and brother, Caspar Whitner.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Wednesday, September 27, at 11:00 AM, with a reception afterwards. There will be an interment for family at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Chestnut Foundation, Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University.




